Tiger King (TKING) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Tiger King has a market cap of $8.16 million and $132,345.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

