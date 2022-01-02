Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 106.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

