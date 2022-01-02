TokenPay Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $81,953.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,425.79 or 1.00023813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00075450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.40 or 0.01192464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019224 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.