Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.44 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001380 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

