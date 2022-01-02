TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,167,360 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.60.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

