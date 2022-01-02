Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.55

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.55 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.85). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.87), with a volume of 63,688 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 4.86%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

