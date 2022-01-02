TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Declares Dividend of €0.66

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.66 ($0.75) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 44.71 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 349.20 ($4.69). The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

