Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $109.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.55 million to $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

