TradeStars (TSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,932.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $83,932.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

