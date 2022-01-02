Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

TCLAF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

