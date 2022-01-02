Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $94.28 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003955 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.31 or 0.08031429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.78 or 0.99860117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,687,237 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.