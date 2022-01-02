TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

