Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 509 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

