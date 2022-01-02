Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after buying an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after buying an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after buying an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

