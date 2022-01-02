Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $255.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.19 and a 200 day moving average of $241.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

