Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.64 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 319,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.