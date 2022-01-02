Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,199 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.