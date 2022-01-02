Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.