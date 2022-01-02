Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

