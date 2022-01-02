Tribe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.84 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Tribe has a market capitalization of $452.66 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

