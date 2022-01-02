Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $279,648.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.81 or 1.00117356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00033267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.01200631 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020713 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

