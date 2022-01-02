TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 39,341 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

