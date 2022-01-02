TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,584,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

