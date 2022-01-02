TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $222,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

