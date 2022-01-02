TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $225.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.