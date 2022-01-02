TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,914.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,773.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

