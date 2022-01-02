TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $186.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

