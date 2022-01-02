TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

