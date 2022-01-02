TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 91,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

