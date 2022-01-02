Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $258,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.