Truist Financial Corp Has $185.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $185,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

