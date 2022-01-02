Truist Financial Corp Has $326.58 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $326,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

