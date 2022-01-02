Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $568,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.86 and a 200 day moving average of $286.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

