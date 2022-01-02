Truist Financial Corp Sells 29,201 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $377,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $174.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.