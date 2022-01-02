Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general.”

Get Twitter alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.