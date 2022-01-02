Typhoon Network Price Down 7.1% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $569,865.75 and $10,700.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

