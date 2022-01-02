UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFPT. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

UFPT opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $75.34.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

