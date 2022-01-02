Unido EP (UDO) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.93 million and $850,613.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.55 or 0.07861594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.70 or 1.00023374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

