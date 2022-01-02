United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

