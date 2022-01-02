United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

