United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $54.36 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

