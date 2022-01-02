UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $502.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.02. The company has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.