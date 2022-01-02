Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.18.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 671,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

