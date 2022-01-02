Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 6,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,685,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the third quarter worth about $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

