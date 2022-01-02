Vabble 24 Hour Volume Reaches $315,983.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $315,983.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.