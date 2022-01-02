Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $55.71 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Vai has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001817 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $54,723.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 65,290,296 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

