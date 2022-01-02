Validity One Day Trading Volume Tops $811,321.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Validity has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and $811,321.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00012759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003628 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00352263 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,478,132 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,199 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.