ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.50

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.50). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.49), with a volume of 359,011 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.82. The firm has a market cap of £23.58 million and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 16.74 and a quick ratio of 16.74.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

