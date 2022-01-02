Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 285,334 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 285,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTCM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCM opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.87. BIT Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.32 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

