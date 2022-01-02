Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,344 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

